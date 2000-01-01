Investment Strategy

This fund seeks a high level of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yielding sub investment grade securities of issuers, or in high-yielding securities of sub investment grade issuers, all having their principal business activities in the Asian region. This region includes certain countries considered to be emerging markets. This fund will suit those investors seeking high income and capital appreciation and who are prepared to accept the risks associated with this type of investment. The type of debt securities in which the fund will primarily invest will be subject to high risk and will not be required to meet a minimum rating standard. Not all securities will be rated for creditworthiness by an internationally recognized rating agency. The fund may invest its net assets directly in onshore China fixed income securities listed or traded on any Eligible Market in China.