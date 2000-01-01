Fidelity Asian Smaller Coms Y-Acc-GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.31
  • 3 Year alpha1.41
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac ex JP SC 10% AUS
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.10%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0702160192

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of smaller companies that have their head office or exercise a predominant part of their activities in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan). This region includes certain countries considered to be emerging markets.

