Investment Strategy

The fund invests principally in special situations stocks and smaller growth companies in Asia, excluding Japan. This region includes certain countries considered to be emerging markets. Special situations stocks generally have valuations which are attractive in relation to net assets or earnings potential with additional factors which may have a positive influence on the share price. Up to 25% of the portfolio can consist of investments other than special situations stocks and smaller growth companies. The fund may invest its net assets directly in China A and B Shares.