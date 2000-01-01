Fidelity Cash W Acc

  • Yield History0.55%
  • 3 Year sharpe-3.21
  • 3 Year alpha-0.15
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMorningstar UK Sav 2500+ Gross
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.15%
  • SectorShort Term Money Market
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD1RHT82

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to maintain capital value whilst producing income. The Fund will invest primarily in a diversified range of sterling denominated money market instruments, other shortterm investments and transferable securities.

