Fidelity China Consumer W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.41%
- 3 Year sharpe0.75
- 3 Year alpha2.7
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI China NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorChina/Greater China
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B82ZSC67
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from a portfolio primarily made up of Chinese companies which are involved in the development, manufacture or sale of goods or services to consumers.