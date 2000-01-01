Fidelity China Consumer W Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.41%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.75
  • 3 Year alpha2.7
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI China NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B82ZSC67

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from a portfolio primarily made up of Chinese companies which are involved in the development, manufacture or sale of goods or services to consumers.

Latest news

