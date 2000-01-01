Fidelity China Focus Y-Dis-GBP

  • Yield History2.07%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.52
  • 3 Year alpha-1.02
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI China Capped 10% NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.06%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0457959939

Investment Strategy

The fund will primarily focus on China through investment in securities of Chinese companies listed in China and Hong Kong, as well as securities in non-Chinese companies which have a significant portion of their activities in China. China is considered to be an emerging market. The fund may invest its net assets directly in China A and B Shares.

