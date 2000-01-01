Fidelity Em Eurp Mdl Est&Afr A-Dis-GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.79%
- 3 Year sharpe0.43
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI EM EMEA (Capped 5%)
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.95%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0303817182
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to generate long-term capital growth through investing primarily in securities of companies having their head office or exercising a predominant part of their activity in less developed countries of Central, Eastern and Southern Europe (including Russia), Middle East and Africa including those that are considered as emerging markets according to the MSCI EM Europe, Middle East and Africa Index.