Fidelity Em Mkts A-DIST-GBP
- Yield History0.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.74
- 3 Year alpha1.36
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.93%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0251123260
Investment Strategy
The fund invests principally in areas experiencing rapid economic growth including countries in Latin America, South East Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe (including Russia) and the Middle East. These regions include emerging markets. The fund may invest its net assets directly in China A and B Shares.