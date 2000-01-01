Investment Strategy

The fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of companies having their head oﬃce or exercising a predominant part of their activity in less developed countries of Central, Eastern and Southern Europe (including Russia), Middle East and Africa including those that are considered as emerging markets according to the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe, Middle East and Africa Index. The fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits and is also able to use derivatives for eﬃcient portfolio management and investment purposes.