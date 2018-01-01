Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Fidelity Emerg Mkts W Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Global Emerging Markets

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Fidelity

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B9SMK778

Benchmark

MSCI EM NR USD

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years of more. The Fund will invest at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having significant business or being listed) in countries experiencing higher levels of economic growth within Africa, the Indian sub-continent, Latin America, East and South East Asia, Central and Eastern Europe (including Russia) and the Middle East. This includes countries considered to be emerging markets as determined by the Investment Manager at its sole discretion. The Investment Manager is not restricted in terms of industry. The Fund is actively managed. The Investment Manager identifies suitable investment opportunities for the Fund, utilising in-house research and investment capability.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News