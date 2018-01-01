Fidelity Emerg Mkts W Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years of more. The Fund will invest at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having significant business or being listed) in countries experiencing higher levels of economic growth within Africa, the Indian sub-continent, Latin America, East and South East Asia, Central and Eastern Europe (including Russia) and the Middle East. This includes countries considered to be emerging markets as determined by the Investment Manager at its sole discretion. The Investment Manager is not restricted in terms of industry. The Fund is actively managed. The Investment Manager identifies suitable investment opportunities for the Fund, utilising in-house research and investment capability.