Fidelity EmergEurpMiddleEast&AfricaWAcc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fidelity EmergEurpMiddleEast&AfricaWAcc
Fund
Specialist
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
Fidelity
United Kingdom
GB00B87Z7808
MSCI EM EMEA Capped 5% NR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. The Fund will invest at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of companies having their head office or exercising a predominant part of their activity in less developed countries of Central, Eastern and Southern Europe (including Russia), Middle East and Africa including those that are considered as emerging markets according to the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe, Middle East and Africa Index. The Fund is actively managed. The Investment Manager identifies suitable opportunities for the Fund utilising in-house research and investment capabilities.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News