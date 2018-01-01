Interactive Investor
Fidelity EmergEurpMiddleEast&AfricaWAcc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fidelity EmergEurpMiddleEast&AfricaWAcc

Fund

Specialist

NAV Price

Chg

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Fidelity

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B87Z7808

Benchmark

MSCI EM EMEA Capped 5% NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. The Fund will invest at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of companies having their head office or exercising a predominant part of their activity in less developed countries of Central, Eastern and Southern Europe (including Russia), Middle East and Africa including those that are considered as emerging markets according to the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe, Middle East and Africa Index. The Fund is actively managed. The Investment Manager identifies suitable opportunities for the Fund utilising in-house research and investment capabilities.

