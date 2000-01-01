Fidelity Emerging Asia W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.65%
- 3 Year sharpe0.88
- 3 Year alpha2.77
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM Asia NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B84Q8M70
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth through investing principally in securities of companies having their head office or exercising a predominant part of their activity in less developed countries of Asia that are considered as emerging markets according to the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index.