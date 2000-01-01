Fidelity Emerging Asia W Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.65%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.88
  • 3 Year alpha2.77
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM Asia NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B84Q8M70

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth through investing principally in securities of companies having their head office or exercising a predominant part of their activity in less developed countries of Asia that are considered as emerging markets according to the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .