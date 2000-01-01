Fidelity Emerging Asia Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.43%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha1.71
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM Asia NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.15%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4Q7B107
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth through investing principally in securities of companies having their head office or exercising a predominant part of their activity in less developed countries of Asia that are considered as emerging markets according to the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index.