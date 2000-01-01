Fidelity Enhanced Income W Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History7.12%
- 3 Year sharpe0.43
- 3 Year alpha-1.9
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B87HPZ94
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve income with the potential for some capital growth from a portfolio made up mainly of the securities of UK companies. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for investment purposes and this may include using derivative instruments to generate additional income, for example, by the writing of call options. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, units in collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits.