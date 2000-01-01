Investment Strategy

The fund’s objective is to invest principally in blue chip equities in those countries which are members of the Economic Monetary Union (EMU) and primarily denominated in Euro. Currently, these are the seventeen member countries but if other countries join the EMU in the future then investment in these countries may also be considered for inclusion in the fund The aim of the fund is to provide investors with long-term capital growth from diversified and actively managed portfolios of securities. Unless otherwise specified in the investment objective, the income of the fund is expected to be low. The fund will invest principally (at least 70% and normally 75% in value) in equities in the markets and sectors reflected in the name of the fund and in companies established outside those markets but which derive a significant proportion of their earnings from those markets.