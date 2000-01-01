Investment Strategy

This fund seeks a high level of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yielding, sub investment grade securities of issuers that have their head office or who exercise a predominant part of their activity in Western, Central and Eastern Europe (including Russia). This region includes certain countries considered to be emerging markets. The type of debt securities in which the fund will primarily invest will be subject to high risk and will not be required to meet a minimum rating standard. Most but not all will be rated for creditworthiness by an internationally recognised rating agency.