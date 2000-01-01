Investment Strategy

The fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 80% in equities (and their related securities) of companies domiciled, incorporated or having signiﬁcant business in continental Europe and those which are listed in the region. The manager will, when selecting investments for the fund and for the purposes of monitoring risk, consider the MSCI Europe ex UK Index. However, the manager has a wide degree of freedom relative to the index and may take larger, or smaller positions in companies, and/or may invest outside the index, to take advantage of investment opportunities. This means the fund’s investments and therefore performance may vary signiﬁcantly from the index.