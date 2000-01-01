Fidelity Extra Income W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.26%
- 3 Year sharpe1.61
- 3 Year alpha3.63
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Q409 Custom
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.77%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BFRT3611
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a relatively high level of income. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to UK corporate and government bonds and other fixed income and money market securities, preference shares and convertibles.