Fidelity Extra Income W Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.42%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.58
  • 3 Year alpha3.64
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Q409 Custom
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.77%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B469P257

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a relatively high level of income. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to UK corporate and government bonds and other fixed income and money market securities, preference shares and convertibles.

Latest news

