Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to track the performance of the EURO STOXX 50®3 Index (before fees and expenses) thereby seeking to achieve long term capital growth. The Sub-Fund uses an ‘index tracking’ (also known as ‘passive’) investment management approach whereby it aims to replicate the composition of the index. However, for reasons such as liquidity or excessive cost, it may not always be practical for the Sub- Fund to invest in every company share in the index or at its weighting within the index. In order to manage the cash position, the Sub-Fund may invest in collective investment schemes (such as liquidity funds), including those managed by FIL Group, in addition to Money Market Instruments, cash and deposits.