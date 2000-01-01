Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve income and capital growth by primarily investing in a broad range of fixed income instruments of issuers globally, including those located, listed or exposed to emerging markets, either denominated in Sterling or other currencies. Emerging market debt may include investments within, although not limited to, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe (including Russia) and the Middle East. Exposure to non-Sterling denominated debt securities will be largely hedged back to Sterling.