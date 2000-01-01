Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth from a portfolio primarily invested in equity securities of companies throughout the world that are able to benefit from demographics changes. Investments will include, but are not limited to, health care and consumer industries companies that stand to benefit from the effects of growing life expectancy in ageing populations, and the creation of wealth in emerging markets. Less than 30% of the fund’s assets may be invested in emerging markets. Subject to the above, the Investment Manager is free to select any company regardless of size, industry or location and will concentrate its investment in a more limited number of companies and therefore the resulting portfolio will be less diversified.