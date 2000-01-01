Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide moderate long-term capital growth by investing in a range of global assets, including those located, listed or exposed to emerging markets providing exposure to bonds, equities, commodities, property and cash. Under normal market conditions, the fund will have a maximum exposure of 90% of its total assets in equities. The fund may also seek exposure to infrastructure securities and eligible closed-ended real estate investment trusts (REITS). The fund may achieve elements of its return through the use of financial derivatives.