Fidelity Glb MA Tact Mod W-Acc-GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.33
  • 3 Year alpha-0.77
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.99%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1033664290

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide moderate long-term capital growth by investing in a range of global assets, including those located, listed or exposed to emerging markets providing exposure to bonds, equities, commodities, property and cash. Under normal market conditions, the fund will have a maximum exposure of 90% of its total assets in equities. The fund may also seek exposure to infrastructure securities and eligible closed-ended real estate investment trusts (REITS). The fund may achieve elements of its return through the use of financial derivatives.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .