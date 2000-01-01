Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth from a portfolio primarily made up of equity securities of companies throughout the world including emerging markets. The fund aims to invest in multiple long-term market themes by investing in securities that may benefit from structural and/or secular (i.e. long term and not cyclical) changes in economic and social factors, such as disruptive technologies, demographics and climate change. Secular changes generally last for ten years or more and can lead to structural changes