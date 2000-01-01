Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide investors with income and long-term capital growth, principally through investment in the equity securities of companies throughout the world, selected from a universe of infrastructure sectors including, but not limited to, telecommunications, utilities, energy, transportation and social (including educational services and healthcare facilities). As this fund may invest globally, it may be exposed to countries considered to be emerging markets. The fund is actively managed. The Investment Manager will, when selecting investments for the fund and for the purposes of monitoring risk, reference MSCI AC World Infrastructure Index (the “Index”) as the Index constituents are representative of the type of companies the fund invests in. The fund’s performance can be assessed against its Index. The Investment Manager has a wide range of discretion relative to the Index.