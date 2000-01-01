Fidelity Global Dividend A INC
Fund Info
- Yield History2.83%
- 3 Year sharpe1.02
- 3 Year alpha1.79
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.67%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7FQHK03
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment with low volatility versus the MSCI All Country World (Net Total Return) Index. It also seeks to deliver an income that is at least 25% more than the income produced by companies included in the index.The Fund will invest at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of companies globally. The Investment Manager will choose investments which it believes offer attractive dividend yields in addition to price appreciation.