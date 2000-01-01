Fidelity Global Dividend W Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.54%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.17
  • 3 Year alpha2.36
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7GJPN73

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve income and long-term capital growth from a portfolio consisting primarily of the shares of companies from around the world. The ACD will choose investments which it believes offer attractive dividend yields in addition to price appreciation.

Latest news

