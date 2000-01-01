Fidelity Global Dividend W-QInc(G)-GBP H
Fund Info
- Yield History2.55%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.04%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1550162645
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve income and long-term capital growth principally through investments in income producing equity securities globally. The Investment Manager will target investments which it believes offer attractive dividend yields in addition to price appreciation. As this fund may invest globally, it may be exposed to countries considered to be emerging markets.