Fidelity Global Dividend Y ACC
Fund Info
- Yield History2.57%
- 3 Year sharpe0.90
- 3 Year alpha1.71
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.17%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7FQHL10
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve income and long-term capital growth from a portfolio consisting primarily of the shares of companies from around the world. The ACD will choose investments which it believes offer attractive dividend yields in addition to price appreciation.