Fidelity Global Enhanced Income W Mlthly
Fund Info
- Yield History4.56%
- 3 Year sharpe1.09
- 3 Year alpha1.51
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.94%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYSYZN97
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve income with the potential for some capital growth from a portfolio made up mainly of the securities of companies from around the world. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for investment purposes and this may include using derivative instruments to generate additional income, for example, by the writing of call options. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, units in collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits.