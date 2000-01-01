Fidelity Global Financial Svcs A-Dis-GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.45%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha0.52
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI/Financials NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.91%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0116932376

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth, principally through investment in the equity securities of companies throughout the world, which are involved in providing financial services to consumers and industry. As this fund may invest globally, it may be exposed to countries considered to be emerging markets.

Latest news

