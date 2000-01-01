Fidelity Global Focus W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.36%
- 3 Year sharpe1.12
- 3 Year alpha2.65
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI Mid Cap NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.93%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3RDH349
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth through investment in global equities. The Fund will predominantly invest in equities (and equity related securities) of medium sized companies, and aims to hold a concentrated portfolio within a range of 40-60 securities. The Investment Manager’s research and investment strategy will focus on company selection. The Investment Manager is not restricted in terms of region or industry sector.