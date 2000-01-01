Fidelity Global High Yield W Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.18%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.19
  • 3 Year alpha0.2
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Q788Custom
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7K7SQ18

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to high-yielding, sub investment grade securities of issuers globally.

