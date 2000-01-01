Fidelity Global High Yield W Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.62%
- 3 Year sharpe1.18
- 3 Year alpha0.21
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Q788Custom
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7KK0195
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to high-yielding, sub investment grade securities of issuers globally.