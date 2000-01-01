Investment Strategy

The aim of the fund is to generate an attractive real level of income and capital appreciation by utilising a range of strategies from within, amongst others, the global inflation-linked, interest rate and credit markets. These strategies include, but are not limited to, active yield curve strategies, sector rotation, security selection, relative value management and duration management. The fund primarily invests in bonds and short-term securities. It may also invest in derivatives. The fund invests primarily in inflation-linked bonds, nominal bonds and other debt securities of worldwide issuers in developed and emerging markets including but not limited to those issued by governments, agencies, supranationals, corporations and banks. The fund may invest less than 30% in Money Market Instruments and bank deposits, up to 25% in convertible bonds, and up to 10% in shares and other participations rights. These investments include investment grade and non-investment grade assets.