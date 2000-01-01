Fidelity Global Infras W-Acc-GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI Infrastructure NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.10%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1033663722
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to provide investors with income and long-term capital growth, principally through investment in the equity securities of companies throughout the world, selected from a universe of infrastructure sectors including, but not limited to, telecommunications, utilities, energy, transportation and social (including educational services and healthcare facilities). As this fund may invest globally, it may be exposed to countries considered to be emerging markets.