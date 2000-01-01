Fidelity Global Property W-Acc-GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.80
- 3 Year alpha-0.33
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.09%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1033663565
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve a combination of income and long-term capital growth primarily from investments in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate related investments.