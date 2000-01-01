Fidelity Global Property W-Acc-GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.80
  • 3 Year alpha-0.33
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.09%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1033663565

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve a combination of income and long-term capital growth primarily from investments in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate related investments.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .