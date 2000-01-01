Fidelity Global Property Y Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.70%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha0.52
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF1.19%
  • SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6TKJR21

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a combination of income and long term capital growth from a portfolio primarily made up of the securities of companies principally involved in the real estate industry and other real estate-related investments.

Latest news

