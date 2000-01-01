Fidelity Global Technology W-Acc-GBP

Fund
  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.39
  • 3 Year alpha0.78
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI/Information Technology NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.04%
  • SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1033663649

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth, principally through investment in the equity securities of companies throughout the world, that have, or will, develop products, processes or services that will provide, or will benefit significantly from, technological advances and improvements. As this fund may invest globally, it may be exposed to countries considered to be emerging markets.

