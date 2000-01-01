Fidelity Index Emerging Markets P Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.48%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha-0.46
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.20%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BP8RYT47
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth by closely matching the performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The ACD will aim to hold securities that represent the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (or in the event of this index ceasing to be compiled such index as the ACD may deem appropriate). In order to manage the cash position of the portfolio, the ACD may utilise stock index futures as allowed by the regulations.