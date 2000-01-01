Fidelity Index Europe ex UK P Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.30%
- 3 Year sharpe0.92
- 3 Year alpha0.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.10%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BHZK8B07
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth by closely matching the performance of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index. The ACD will aim to hold securities that represent the MSCI Europe ex UK Index (or in the event of this index ceasing to be compiled such index as the ACD may deem appropriate). In order to manage the cash position of the portfolio, the ACD may utilise stock index futures as allowed by the regulations.