Fidelity Index Pacific ex Japan P Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.25%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha-0.52
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Pacific Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.13%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BHZK8G51
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth by closely matching the performance of the MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index. The ACD will aim to hold securities that represent the MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index (or in the event of this index ceasing to be compiled such index as the ACD may deem appropriate). In order to manage the cash position of the portfolio, the ACD may utilise stock index futures as allowed by the regulations.