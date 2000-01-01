Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth by closely matching the performance of the FT-SE Actuaries All-Share Index. The ACD will aim to hold securities that represent the FT-SE Actuaries All-Share Index (or, in the event of this index ceasing to be compiled, such other index as the ACD may deem appropriate). In order to manage the cash position of the portfolio, the ACD may utilise stock index futures as allowed by the regulations.