Fidelity Index US A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to track the performance of the S&P 500 (NUK) Index (before fees and expenses are applied) thereby seeking to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. NUK means Net Total Return (WHT 15%). NUK is a customised index variant, designed and maintained by S&P, which aligns more closely with this Fund’s withholding tax treatment. The performance of the Fund is unlikely to track the performance of the index precisely. The Fund uses an ‘index tracking’ (also known as ‘passive’) investment management approach whereby it aims to replicate the composition of the index. However, for practical reasons and/or to reduce the dealing costs of the Fund, it may not invest in every company share in the index or at its weighting within the index.