Fund Info

  • Yield History1.06%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.15%
  • IA SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BHQSS241

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to track the performance of the S&P 500 (NUK) Index (before fees and expenses are applied) thereby seeking to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. NUK means Net Total Return (WHT 15%). NUK is a customised index variant, designed and maintained by S&P, which aligns more closely with this Fund’s withholding tax treatment. The performance of the Fund is unlikely to track the performance of the index precisely.

Latest news

