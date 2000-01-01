Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to track the performance of the S&P 500 (NUK) Index (before fees and expenses are applied) thereby seeking to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. NUK means Net Total Return (WHT 15%). NUK is a customised index variant, designed and maintained by S&P, which aligns more closely with this Fund’s withholding tax treatment. The performance of the Fund is unlikely to track the performance of the index precisely.