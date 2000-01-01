Fidelity Index US P Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.49%
- 3 Year sharpe1.03
- 3 Year alpha0.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkS&P 500 NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.06%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BP8RY838
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth by closely matching the performance of the S&P 500 index. The ACD will aim to hold securities that represent the S&P 500 index (or in the event of this index ceasing to be compiled such index as the ACD may deem appropriate). In order to manage the cash position of the portfolio, the ACD may utilise stock index futures as allowed by the regulations.