Fidelity Index World A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info
accumulation
Fidelity
United Kingdom
GB00B8075673
MSCI World NR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to track the performance of the MSCI World (Net Total Return) Index (before fees and expenses are applied) thereby seeking to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. The performance of the Fund is unlikely to track the performance of the index precisely. The Fund uses an ‘index tracking’ (also known as ‘passive’) investment management approach whereby it aims to replicate the composition of the index. However, for practical reasons and/or to reduce the dealing costs of the Fund, it may not invest in every company share in the index or at its weighting within the index.
