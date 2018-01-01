Fidelity Index World A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Fidelity Index World A Acc

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Fidelity

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B8075673

Benchmark

MSCI World NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to track the performance of the MSCI World (Net Total Return) Index (before fees and expenses are applied) thereby seeking to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. The performance of the Fund is unlikely to track the performance of the index precisely. The Fund uses an ‘index tracking’ (also known as ‘passive’) investment management approach whereby it aims to replicate the composition of the index. However, for practical reasons and/or to reduce the dealing costs of the Fund, it may not invest in every company share in the index or at its weighting within the index.

