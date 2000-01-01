Fidelity Index World P Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.73%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha0.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.12%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJS8SJ34
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth by closely matching the performance of the MSCI World Index. The ACD will aim to hold securities that represent the MSCI World Index (or in the event of this index ceasing to be compiled such index as the ACD may deem appropriate). In order to manage the cash position of the portfolio, the ACD may utilise stock index futures as allowed by the regulations.