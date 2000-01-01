Fidelity India Focus Y-GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha1.89
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI India 8% Capped NR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.09%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0457960192

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide long-term growth, principally through investment in equity securities of Indian companies listed in India, as well as securities in non Indian companies which have a significant portion of their activities in India. India is considered to be an emerging market.

