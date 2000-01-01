Fidelity Inst Lng Bd Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.67%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha-0.92
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts Over 15 Yr TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.34%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033145607
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain exposure mainly to UK and overseas gilts and other fixed interest securities.